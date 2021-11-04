Thailand International Boat Show confirms dates in 2022









The organizers of the Thailand International Boat Show have confirmed that the next event will take place January 6-9, 2022, at the Royal Phuket Marina.

Thai government agencies were quick to endorse the event. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have given their approval and support to the event, while the Exhibition and Convention Bureau of Thailand has also backed the show in particular for its drive to attract international visitors, hundreds of whom have already committed to attend.

“The Thailand International Boat Show will be the first international event of its kind since Phuket reopened to international visitors earlier this year,” said David Hayes, managing director of organizers JAND Events.

“We are working closely with the local and central government, and are aligned with the national agenda to reopen the country to international visitors. We support the government’s plans and together we will help shine a new light on world-class marine tourism in Phuket and Thailand.”

From boats to superyachts, there will be a wide range of boats for sale and charter at the show, including many of the most recognized marine brands such as Fontaine Pajot, Majesty Yachts, NEEL, Oryx, ILIAD, Silvercraft, LEEN, Nomad Yachts, Stealth Catamarans, Ocean Voyager, Rapido, Corsair Marine, Integrated Marine Service and more. There will also be a new nautical marketplace where all kinds of nautical products will be for sale at reasonable prices.

In addition to boats and all things marine, visitors can expect luxury cars, motorcycles, watches, fashion and more at the show. Thailand’s growing prowess as a health and wellness hub will be evident as several companies will promote traditional, herbal and new wave wellness, medicine and healing at the fair.

There will also be a three-day sailing conference at the neighboring Phuket Boat Lagoon marina, which will feature a number of influential figures from the sailing industry, as well as networking events and a gala dinner hosted by Intercontinental Phuket Resort on Saturday, January 8.

-Thailand News (TN)

