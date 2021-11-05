November 5, 2021

Baht 3.6 Billion for Thai COVID Vaccine Development

2 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK, Nov 5 (TNA) – The cabinet approved a 3.6-billion-baht budget for the local development of ChulaCov19 and Baiya vaccines to cope with COVID-19.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that of the budget, 2.32 billion baht would be spent on the production of the “ChulaCov19 mRNA” vaccine for its third-stage human trial required for its registration with the Food and Drug Administration and on preparation for its production for general administration in the future.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

16 mins ago TN
Thailand Pass webpage screenshot

More than 65,000 people sign up for Thailand Pass

2 hours ago TN
Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

DSI Seizes Truckloads of Pirate Products in Rayong and Pathum Thani

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao

Tourists flock to Koh Tao

14 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

16 mins ago TN
Thailand Pass webpage screenshot

More than 65,000 people sign up for Thailand Pass

2 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Baht 3.6 Billion for Thai COVID Vaccine Development

2 hours ago TN
Luxury yacht in the harbor

Thailand International Boat Show confirms dates in 2022

18 hours ago TN