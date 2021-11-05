Baht 3.6 Billion for Thai COVID Vaccine Development









BANGKOK, Nov 5 (TNA) – The cabinet approved a 3.6-billion-baht budget for the local development of ChulaCov19 and Baiya vaccines to cope with COVID-19.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that of the budget, 2.32 billion baht would be spent on the production of the “ChulaCov19 mRNA” vaccine for its third-stage human trial required for its registration with the Food and Drug Administration and on preparation for its production for general administration in the future.

TNA

