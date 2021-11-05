November 5, 2021

More than 65,000 people sign up for Thailand Pass

2 hours ago TN
Thailand Pass webpage screenshot

Thailand Pass webpage screenshot. Image: tp.consular.go.th.




BANGKOK (NNT) – More than 65,000 people have submitted their application for Thailand Pass in just 4 days since the country’s reopening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had already approved this electronic entry document to almost 13,000 people ahead of their visits.

Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director General of the Department of Information and Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said the MFA received 65,338 Thailand Pass applications from 1 November until 8 a.m. of 4 November, with 12,607 applications approved within the same period.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

18 mins ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Baht 3.6 Billion for Thai COVID Vaccine Development

2 hours ago TN
Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

DSI Seizes Truckloads of Pirate Products in Rayong and Pathum Thani

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao

Tourists flock to Koh Tao

16 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

18 mins ago TN
Thailand Pass webpage screenshot

More than 65,000 people sign up for Thailand Pass

2 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Baht 3.6 Billion for Thai COVID Vaccine Development

2 hours ago TN
Luxury yacht in the harbor

Thailand International Boat Show confirms dates in 2022

18 hours ago TN