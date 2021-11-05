More than 65,000 people sign up for Thailand Pass









BANGKOK (NNT) – More than 65,000 people have submitted their application for Thailand Pass in just 4 days since the country’s reopening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had already approved this electronic entry document to almost 13,000 people ahead of their visits.

Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director General of the Department of Information and Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said the MFA received 65,338 Thailand Pass applications from 1 November until 8 a.m. of 4 November, with 12,607 applications approved within the same period.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

