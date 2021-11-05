Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings
The opposition Pheu Thai Party’s MP Chirayu Huangsap challenged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today (Friday) to dissolve the House of Representatives after many government MPs and ministers missed House meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in a lack of a quorum.
During a press conference at parliament this morning, the Bangkok MP said that the absence of a large number of government MPs at the two meetings reflects a lack of stability and factionalism within government parties.
By Thai PBS World