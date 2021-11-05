Tourists flock to Koh Tao









SURAT THANI: Visitors flocked to Koh Tao on Friday with ferries from the Chumphon and Surat Thani mainland full of passengers, mostly foreigners.

The popular island has been Covid-free for 35 days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





