Film director Ramai’s mum seeks son’s release









The mother of famous action film director and fight choreographer Ramai “Danny” Moriphan filed a request at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, pleading with officers to investigate his alleged abduction in Myanmar.

Along with the letter, Kham Moriphan, also presented videos, pictures and a note by Ramai, in which he revealed that he has been physically and mentally abused by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) since the beginning of 2022.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





