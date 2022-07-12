Film director Ramai’s mum seeks son’s release
The mother of famous action film director and fight choreographer Ramai “Danny” Moriphan filed a request at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, pleading with officers to investigate his alleged abduction in Myanmar.
Along with the letter, Kham Moriphan, also presented videos, pictures and a note by Ramai, in which he revealed that he has been physically and mentally abused by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) since the beginning of 2022.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS