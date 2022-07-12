July 12, 2022

Film director Ramai’s mum seeks son’s release

7 hours ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.




The mother of famous action film director and fight choreographer Ramai “Danny” Moriphan filed a request at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, pleading with officers to investigate his alleged abduction in Myanmar.

Along with the letter, Kham Moriphan, also presented videos, pictures and a note by Ramai, in which he revealed that he has been physically and mentally abused by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) since the beginning of 2022.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

