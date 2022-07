Two runners from Kenya seized victories in the Pattaya full and half marathons on Sunday, July 17th, successfully ending the Pattaya Marathon 2022.

In the early morning of July 17th, thousands of runners came to join in on the last day of the Pattaya Marathon 2022, which was held in front of the Pattaya Terminal 21 shopping mall.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

