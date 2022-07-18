July 18, 2022

Koh Samui enjoys return of world’s wealthy

The Indian Empress yacht cruising in the Andaman Sea near Phuket (Thailand)

The Indian Empress yacht cruising in the Andaman Sea near Phuket (Thailand). Photo: Sdekker.




SURAT THANI: Koh Samui has seen more cruise ships and private yachts arriving after travel restrictions were eased. Among them are superyachts owned by a Russian billionaire businessman and a British billionaire investor.

Reports on Saturday said 54-year-old Russian businessman, and chairman of the Absolut Group, Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, is taking a break in Koh Samui on his 3.9-billion-baht Cloudbreak superyacht.

