Koh Samui enjoys return of world’s wealthy
SURAT THANI: Koh Samui has seen more cruise ships and private yachts arriving after travel restrictions were eased. Among them are superyachts owned by a Russian billionaire businessman and a British billionaire investor.
Reports on Saturday said 54-year-old Russian businessman, and chairman of the Absolut Group, Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, is taking a break in Koh Samui on his 3.9-billion-baht Cloudbreak superyacht.
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST