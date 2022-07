Three employees were killed and four others were injured in an explosion and fire at a smelting works in Photharam district of Thailand’s Ratchaburi province last night (Saturday).

Police said that three electricians were sent to the works to repair a malfunctioning control board but, while they were working on the device, it exploded and started a fire.

By Thai PBS World

