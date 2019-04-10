Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.

Pattaya

Thai department of public health set to prosecute massage parlor where foreign tourist died this week

By TN / April 10, 2019

The Thai department of public health is set to prosecute the massage parlor where a Spanish man died while having an “oil massage”.

Earlier reports suggested Mr. V. F. died at the Central Pattaya establishment from an existing pre-condition while undergoing what was described as an “abdominal massage”.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close