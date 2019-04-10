Thai department of public health set to prosecute massage parlor where foreign tourist died this week

The Thai department of public health is set to prosecute the massage parlor where a Spanish man died while having an “oil massage”.
Earlier reports suggested Mr. V. F. died at the Central Pattaya establishment from an existing pre-condition while undergoing what was described as an “abdominal massage”.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
