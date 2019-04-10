Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.

News

Road Safety Centre Opened as Mass Exodus Begins

By TN / April 10, 2019

BANGKOK, April 10 (TNA) – The Interior Minister presided over the opening of the Road Safety Centre, set up during the Songkran Thai New Year holiday to prevent and cut the number of road accidents.

The centre will operate from April 11-17 when a mass exodus of people travel home upcountry for the Thai New Year celebrations with their families and return to work next week.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

