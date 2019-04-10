Road Safety Centre Opened as Mass Exodus Begins





BANGKOK, April 10 (TNA) – The Interior Minister presided over the opening of the Road Safety Centre, set up during the Songkran Thai New Year holiday to prevent and cut the number of road accidents.

The centre will operate from April 11-17 when a mass exodus of people travel home upcountry for the Thai New Year celebrations with their families and return to work next week.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



