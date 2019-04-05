Toyota minivan in Bangkok

5 teachers killed, 8 hurt in Narathiwat van crash

By TN / April 10, 2019

NARATHIWAT: Five female teachers returning from an Islamic study tour in Malaysia were killed and eight others, including the driver, wre injured when their van hit a roadside tree in Bacho district of Narathiwat early Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Phetkasem Road in tambon Luborsawor, said Pol Capt Paiboon Kuedam, duty investigation chief at Bacho police station, who was alerted around 4am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI
BANGKOK POST

