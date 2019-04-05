5 teachers killed, 8 hurt in Narathiwat van crash





NARATHIWAT: Five female teachers returning from an Islamic study tour in Malaysia were killed and eight others, including the driver, wre injured when their van hit a roadside tree in Bacho district of Narathiwat early Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Phetkasem Road in tambon Luborsawor, said Pol Capt Paiboon Kuedam, duty investigation chief at Bacho police station, who was alerted around 4am.

