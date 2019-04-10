Thai Silk Cottage in Chonnabot District, Khon Kaen Province

Isan

Man ‘abandoned’ at Khon Kaen temple dies after three years

By TN / April 10, 2019

A partially paralysed man found dead at a Khon Kaen temple on Wednesday morning had apparently been abandoned there by his family years ago.

Pol Lt Co Chana Krotha of the Chum Phae district police has appealed to relatives of the unidentified man to come forward and claim the body.

