Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi District. Photo: wirawan jewelry.

Dutch motorist becomes first fatality of Kanchanaburi’s ‘Seven Dangerous Days’

By TN / April 11, 2019

A Dutch tourist was killed when his car hit the rear of a trailer truck in Kanchanaburi early Thursday, police said.

Officials said R. F. V. (not official spelling) became the first casualty of Kanchanaburi’s road-accident monitoring period during the Songkran holidays, called the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran.

By The Nation

