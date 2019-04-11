Dutch motorist becomes first fatality of Kanchanaburi’s ‘Seven Dangerous Days’





A Dutch tourist was killed when his car hit the rear of a trailer truck in Kanchanaburi early Thursday, police said.

Officials said R. F. V. (not official spelling) became the first casualty of Kanchanaburi’s road-accident monitoring period during the Songkran holidays, called the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran.

