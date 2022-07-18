Despite rise in infections, Bangkok will proceed with outdoor activities
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will not cancel outdoor entertainment activities for the public, despite a small rise in daily infections in the capital, and will ask the Public Health Ministry to ease restrictions so the city can procure COVID-19 medications directly, without relying on the ministry.
Last week, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said he would invite the city’s governor to a meeting today (Monday) with senior health officials about the possibility of cancelling or curtailing crowd-gathering activities organised by the BMA.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World