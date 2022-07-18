July 18, 2022

Despite rise in infections, Bangkok will proceed with outdoor activities


A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok. Photo: Kate Ewing / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will not cancel outdoor entertainment activities for the public, despite a small rise in daily infections in the capital, and will ask the Public Health Ministry to ease restrictions so the city can procure COVID-19 medications directly, without relying on the ministry.

Last week, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said he would invite the city’s governor to a meeting today (Monday) with senior health officials about the possibility of cancelling or curtailing crowd-gathering activities organised by the BMA.

