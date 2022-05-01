Arrivals Expected to Increase After Easing of Travel Restrictions









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects an increase in air travel to the kingdom following a relaxation of travel restrictions on May 1.

According to CAAT Director-General Sutthipong Kongpool, arrivals are expected to increase significantly after entry restrictions, with the exception of the Thailand Pass requirement, revert to pre-COVID levels. Travelers will only need to register for the Thailand Pass and submit their vaccination certificates.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

