May 1, 2022

Arrivals Expected to Increase After Easing of Travel Restrictions

7 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects an increase in air travel to the kingdom following a relaxation of travel restrictions on May 1.

According to CAAT Director-General Sutthipong Kongpool, arrivals are expected to increase significantly after entry restrictions, with the exception of the Thailand Pass requirement, revert to pre-COVID levels. Travelers will only need to register for the Thailand Pass and submit their vaccination certificates.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

