Arrivals Expected to Increase After Easing of Travel Restrictions
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects an increase in air travel to the kingdom following a relaxation of travel restrictions on May 1.
According to CAAT Director-General Sutthipong Kongpool, arrivals are expected to increase significantly after entry restrictions, with the exception of the Thailand Pass requirement, revert to pre-COVID levels. Travelers will only need to register for the Thailand Pass and submit their vaccination certificates.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand