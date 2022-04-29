Thailand to Implement 300-Baht Fee for Foreign Arrivals









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand will begin charging international arrivals a 300-baht tourism fee in the third quarter of this year. The fee will be used to provide benefits such as insurance and emergency assistance to foreign travelers.

According to Chote Trachu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Of Tourism and Sports, the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) system will be implemented by airlines between August and September 2022. The collection of the fee is in line with the National Tourism Policy Act of 2008, which authorized the creation of a fund to be funded by fees collected from foreign visitors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





