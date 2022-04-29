April 29, 2022

Bangkok BTS Asks Passengers Not to Sit with Their Legs Crossed

3 hours ago TN
Bangkok BTS Skytrain

Bangkok BTS Skytrain interior. Photo: Terence.




BANGKOK, April 29 (TNA) – Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTS) asks its electric train passengers not to sit with their legs crossed.

Thapakorn Meesa-ad, chief of BTS’s Mo Chit station, said that the company made the request for cooperation because the passengers who sat with their legs crossed proved to block others’ ways and their feet touched standing passengers.

Especially during rush hours, standees had to squeeze into one another to avoid the feet of passengers sitting with their legs crossed. Besides, women sitting with crossed legs might be vulnerable to upskirt photography, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Taxi driver arrested for stealing from passed out French passenger in Bangkok

5 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

1 day ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Bangkok Prison Guard Dismissed for Allegedly Extorting Money

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok BTS Skytrain

Bangkok BTS Asks Passengers Not to Sit with Their Legs Crossed

3 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Thailand to Implement 300-Baht Fee for Foreign Arrivals

4 hours ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok

5 hours ago TN
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Thailand’s household debt forecast to jump to 95% of GDP this year

5 hours ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Vietnamese Fishing Boats, Crewmen Arrested in Thai Waters

5 hours ago TN