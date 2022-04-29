Bangkok BTS Asks Passengers Not to Sit with Their Legs Crossed
BANGKOK, April 29 (TNA) – Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTS) asks its electric train passengers not to sit with their legs crossed.
Thapakorn Meesa-ad, chief of BTS’s Mo Chit station, said that the company made the request for cooperation because the passengers who sat with their legs crossed proved to block others’ ways and their feet touched standing passengers.
Especially during rush hours, standees had to squeeze into one another to avoid the feet of passengers sitting with their legs crossed. Besides, women sitting with crossed legs might be vulnerable to upskirt photography, he said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!