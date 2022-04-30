Thai troops kill eight suspected drug traffickers, seize 6.7 million meth pills in Chiang Rai
Thai border security forces shot dead eight suspected members of a drug caravan and seized about 6.7 million methamphetamine or “ya baa” tablets in the jungle in Mae Fah Luang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai early this morning (Saturday).
The Thai troops, from the Pha Muang task force, were on a patrol about five kilometres from the Thai-Myanmar border when they came across about ten men, several of them armed, carrying heavy backpacks.
By Thai PBS World