Thai troops kill eight suspected drug traffickers, seize 6.7 million meth pills in Chiang Rai









Thai border security forces shot dead eight suspected members of a drug caravan and seized about 6.7 million methamphetamine or “ya baa” tablets in the jungle in Mae Fah Luang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai early this morning (Saturday).

The Thai troops, from the Pha Muang task force, were on a patrol about five kilometres from the Thai-Myanmar border when they came across about ten men, several of them armed, carrying heavy backpacks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





