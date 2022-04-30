April 30, 2022

Thai troops kill eight suspected drug traffickers, seize 6.7 million meth pills in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago TN
Ya Ba tablets

Ya Ba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Photo: Octahedron80 / พีรพล อนุตรโสตถิ์ (journalist).




Thai border security forces shot dead eight suspected members of a drug caravan and seized about 6.7 million methamphetamine or “ya baa” tablets in the jungle in Mae Fah Luang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai early this morning (Saturday).

The Thai troops, from the Pha Muang task force, were on a patrol about five kilometres from the Thai-Myanmar border when they came across about ten men, several of them armed, carrying heavy backpacks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

