Thai Wife arrested for plotting to kill her Danish husband in Nakhon Sawan
NAKHON SAWAN: A woman and her friend have been arrested for allegedly plotting to have her Danish husband killed in a staged road crash so that they can seize his 10-million-baht insurance pay-out. The husband survived but is critically injured.
Ms Pratheep Larsen, 48, and Ms Jaemchan Khamkaew, 60, were arrested on warrants issued by the Nakhon Sawan provincial court for hiring a third party to murder P. L., 63, said Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Sudsa-nguan, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, during a media briefing announcing the capture of the two women.
Chalit Pumruang
BANGKOK POST