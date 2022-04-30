April 30, 2022

Toyota’s Thai Unit Agrees to Boost EV Incentives

4 hours ago TN
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand News Breaking News. Image: TN.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp has signed an agreement with Thailand on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the major regional auto production base.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help make EVs cheaper.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Thailand to Implement 300-Baht Fee for Foreign Arrivals

2 days ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Missing American tourist found safe in Phuket

2 hours ago TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

8 Chinese nationals, 6 Burmese, and 2 Thais arrested at party in Pattaya, allegedly with illegal drugs

2 hours ago TN
Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Thailand News Breaking News

Toyota’s Thai Unit Agrees to Boost EV Incentives

4 hours ago TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Thai Wife arrested for plotting to kill her Danish husband in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago TN