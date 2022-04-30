Toyota’s Thai Unit Agrees to Boost EV Incentives
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp has signed an agreement with Thailand on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the major regional auto production base.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help make EVs cheaper.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
