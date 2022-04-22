BMTA Seeks to Hire Private Company to Run EV Bus Fleet
BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is moving forward with a plan to hire a private company to operate a 400-bus electric-vehicle fleet.
BMTA CEO Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said as part of its rehabilitation plan, the agency would hire a private company to procure 400 electric buses, as well as drivers and fare collectors, to serve passengers at BMTA’s eight bus terminals.
