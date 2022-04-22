April 22, 2022

BMTA Seeks to Hire Private Company to Run EV Bus Fleet

6 hours ago TN
EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Photo: Patiparn.Nice2002bkk. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is moving forward with a plan to hire a private company to operate a 400-bus electric-vehicle fleet.

BMTA CEO Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said as part of its rehabilitation plan, the agency would hire a private company to procure 400 electric buses, as well as drivers and fare collectors, to serve passengers at BMTA’s eight bus terminals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Bangkok Prison Guard Dismissed for Allegedly Extorting Money

6 hours ago TN
The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

Bangkok to Celebrate 240th Anniversary With Cultural Activities

2 days ago TN
CentralWorld in Bangkok

Man Arrested After Stabbing 2 Women at CentralWorld Shopping Mall in Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Test & Go Entry Scheme and Compulsory RT-PCR tests to End On May 1

20 mins ago TN
A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

Longer drinking hours at eateries as COVID-19 controls ease

24 mins ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Yala Administrative Court rules against school ban on wearing of hijab

5 hours ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Bangkok Prison Guard Dismissed for Allegedly Extorting Money

6 hours ago TN
EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

BMTA Seeks to Hire Private Company to Run EV Bus Fleet

6 hours ago TN