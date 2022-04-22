Koh Phangan aiming for 100,000 arrivals this year









SURAT THANI: Koh Phangan aims to promote long-term sustainable tourism to attract more than just Full Moon Party visitors, with the aim of 100,000 arrivals this year following the relaxation of travel rules.

The Full Moon Party on April 16, alongside the Songkran holiday, helped the island post its highest occupancy rate since January at 85-90%, but only 70% of the 600 hotels on Koh Phangan are open, said Chantana Limsuwan, president of Koh Phangan Hotel and Tourism Association.

