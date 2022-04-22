Move Forward party member found hanged in Nakhon Ratchasima
A political activist and member of the opposition Move Forward party has been found hanged near a police kiosk in the Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, after going missing on Monday.
Move Forward party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathong, today (Wednesday), declined to comment on the death of Anan “Boy” Lokate, a member of the party’s financial staff who was in Nakhon Ratchasima on April 17th and 18th for a north-eastern candidate seminar at a hotel in Muang district.
