April 22, 2022

Move Forward party member found hanged in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago TN
Thai police booth with a police helmet as a roof

Thai police kiosk with a police helmet as a roof. Photo: Amada44. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A political activist and member of the opposition Move Forward party has been found hanged near a police kiosk in the Chaloem Phra Kiat district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, after going missing on Monday.

Move Forward party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathong, today (Wednesday), declined to comment on the death of Anan “Boy” Lokate, a member of the party’s financial staff who was in Nakhon Ratchasima on April 17th and 18th for a north-eastern candidate seminar at a hotel in Muang district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

