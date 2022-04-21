April 21, 2022

Further easing of entry requirements likely

17 mins ago TN
Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Jarcje.




The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Friday consider further easing of visitor entry controls, including a shorter quarantine period for unvaccinated people and ending antigen tests.

The meeting would discuss changes to travel restrictions based on guidelines given by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Supoj Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) and head of the CCSA’s operations centre, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Air India Express Boeing 737

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

19 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1

22 mins ago TN
Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Further easing of entry requirements likely

17 mins ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

19 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1

22 mins ago TN
Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

1 hour ago TN
Thailand ePassport

Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich banned from arranging her own passport renewal

1 hour ago TN