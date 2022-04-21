Further easing of entry requirements likely
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Friday consider further easing of visitor entry controls, including a shorter quarantine period for unvaccinated people and ending antigen tests.
The meeting would discuss changes to travel restrictions based on guidelines given by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Supoj Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) and head of the CCSA’s operations centre, said on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST