Further easing of entry requirements likely









The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Friday consider further easing of visitor entry controls, including a shorter quarantine period for unvaccinated people and ending antigen tests.

The meeting would discuss changes to travel restrictions based on guidelines given by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Supoj Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) and head of the CCSA’s operations centre, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

