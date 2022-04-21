April 21, 2022

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

19 mins ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

Air India Express Boeing 737. Photo: Franz. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, April 21 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the “Air Travel Bubble” plan to promote tourism between Thailand and India as restrictions on international travel will be relaxed, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister followed up the “Air Travel Bubble” initiative with India and was satisfied with its progress as the government and the private sector collaboratively planned to promote inbound trips from India through the initiative.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

Leave a Reply

