Cabinet Approves Air Travel Bubble With India









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved the establishment of an air travel bubble with India, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the bubble, proposed by the Ministry of Transport, was forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration following the conclusion of the deal with Delhi. The bubble was established following the suspension of commercial flights between the two nations in late March due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in India.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

