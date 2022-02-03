February 3, 2022

Thailand considering travel bubbles with some countries

3 mins ago TN
Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is planning to discuss the possibility of a travel bubble initially with China and other ASEAN countries following the resumption of the “Test&Go” scheme this month.
Phiphat revealed to the press yesterday, February 2nd, that he would seek a discussion with China’s Culture and Tourism Ministry regarding the travel bubble agreement, or exchanging tourists without quarantine, during his visit to the Winter Olympics Games in Beijing between February 3rd and the 6th.

Full article: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Market-related COVID-19 infection clusters found in 21 provinces

53 mins ago TN
Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Over 23,000 apply for Thailand Pass under ‘Test and Go’ on first day of its resumption

1 day ago TN
Noen Hom in Prachin Buri District

New Tarantula Species Found in Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thailand considering travel bubbles with some countries

3 mins ago TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket ups tests on foreign visitors

31 mins ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Bangkok Among Asia’s top destinations for Celebrating Chinese New Year

44 mins ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Market-related COVID-19 infection clusters found in 21 provinces

53 mins ago TN
Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region

Police raid sausage factory in Chon Buri after 9 children hospitalised

1 hour ago TN