Thailand considering travel bubbles with some countries
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is planning to discuss the possibility of a travel bubble initially with China and other ASEAN countries following the resumption of the “Test&Go” scheme this month.
Phiphat revealed to the press yesterday, February 2nd, that he would seek a discussion with China’s Culture and Tourism Ministry regarding the travel bubble agreement, or exchanging tourists without quarantine, during his visit to the Winter Olympics Games in Beijing between February 3rd and the 6th.
Full article: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational
