February 3, 2022

Phuket ups tests on foreign visitors

Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




Prompted by large numbers of tourists testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, Phuket on Wednesday switched to imposing a repeat RT-PCR Covid-19 test on international tourists arriving under the quarantine-free Test & Go scheme.

Phuket has now issued a new order requiring all Test & Go tourists to undergo a repeat RT-PCR Covid-19 test on the fifth day of their stay in Thailand, in addition to the first test upon arrival, said provincial chief health officer Dr Koosak Kookiatkul on Wednesday.

Full article: Bangkok Post

ACHADTHAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

Leave a Reply

