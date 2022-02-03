February 3, 2022

Bangkok Among Asia’s top destinations for Celebrating Chinese New Year

47 mins ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.




BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with the news released by Agoda, an online travel agency and metasearch engine, that Bangkok is one of the top destinations for traveling and celebrating this Chinese New Year, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

He thanked concerned agencies and all the Thai people for joining hands in enhancing the country’s image and being the good hosts, which have led to Thailand’s increasing popularity among global tourists.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



