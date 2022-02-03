Bangkok Among Asia’s top destinations for Celebrating Chinese New Year
BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with the news released by Agoda, an online travel agency and metasearch engine, that Bangkok is one of the top destinations for traveling and celebrating this Chinese New Year, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
He thanked concerned agencies and all the Thai people for joining hands in enhancing the country’s image and being the good hosts, which have led to Thailand’s increasing popularity among global tourists.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA