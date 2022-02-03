Market-related COVID-19 infection clusters found in 21 provinces
Clusters of infections related to market places have been reported in Bangkok and 20 other provinces, as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) warns of a possible surge in infections in the next 1-2 weeks related to the Chinese New Year.
CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said today (Thursday) that market-related clusters have been reported in Saraburi, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nan, Roi-et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pathum Thani, Surin, Lop Buri, Prachin Buri, Tak, Khon Kaen, Ang Thong, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Udon Thani, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
