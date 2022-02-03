February 3, 2022

Police raid sausage factory in Chon Buri after 9 children hospitalised

1 hour ago TN
Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region

Street food in Thailand. grilled fermented pork balls and sticky rice sausage, originally from the Isan region. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Consumer protection police raided a sausage factory in Chon Buri and seized products worth about 700,000 baht for examination after children in five provinces developed a blood disorder after eating food produced there.

Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) commander Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat and representatives from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the seizure of the products from the factory.

Full article: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

