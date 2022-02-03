February 3, 2022

3 Insurgents Killed, 2 Others under Siege in Songkhla

Malay Muslim children in Songkhla

Malay Muslim children in Songkhla. Image: Tarik Abdel-Monem.




SONGKHLA, Feb 3 (TNA) – Security officers killed three suspected insurgents and tried to convince two others to surrender in Chana district.

Police and soldiers attempted to arrest suspected insurgents in Ban Na sub-district early this morning and exchanged gunfire with the suspects who hid near Khokkhet mosque.

Authorities asked local Islamic and administrative leaders to persuade the suspects to turn themselves in but the latter fired at officials who then had to intensify action.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

