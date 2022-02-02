February 2, 2022

Phuket arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Alexander Beltyukov / airliners.net. CC BY-SA 3.0.




PHUKET: Most of the tourists found infected with Covid-19 upon arrival are coming from Russia or Kazakhstan, provincial governor Narong Woonciew said on Wednesday.

Mr Narong said about 300 new cases were being diagnosed each day in Phuket, and about 100 of the infections were in people arriving from abroad.

