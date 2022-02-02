Over 23,000 apply for Thailand Pass under ‘Test and Go’ on first day of its resumption
A total of 23,660 travellers applied for a Thailand Pass to enter the country through the “Test and Go” quarantine exemption scheme yesterday (Tuesday), the first day the scheme resumed after registration was suspended on December 22, following the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said today (Wednesday) that he expects more travellers to apply to visit Thailand under the program in the future. About 5,500 others also registered for the pass yesterday for other entry options such as the sandbox, and alternative quarantines.
By Thai PBS World
