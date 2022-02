BANGKOK, Feb 2 (TNA) – Khon Kaen University, Kasetsart University and YouTuber JoCho announced the discovery of the world’s new tarantula species in Thailand.

Songtham Sippawat, better known as YouTuber JoCho, found the new species of tarantulas while trekking in a bamboo forest on a mountain over 1,000 meters above the mean sea level in Tak province.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

