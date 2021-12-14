Cabinet suspends controversial Chana industrial project, protesters see move as ‘buying time’
The Thai cabinet decided today (Tuesday) to suspend the implementation of the controversial industrial estate project in Chana district of the southern province of Songkhla, pending a new Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of the project to be undertaken by an ad hoc committee.
Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s OfficeMongkolchai Somudon told the media after the cabinet meeting that the decision will become effective tomorrow, after which the Office of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet will issue a circular, instructing all state agencies involved in implementation of the project to suspend their operations until the SEA is completed.
By Thai PBS World
