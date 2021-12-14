December 14, 2021

Cabinet suspends controversial Chana industrial project, protesters see move as ‘buying time’

1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The Thai cabinet decided today (Tuesday) to suspend the implementation of the controversial industrial estate project in Chana district of the southern province of Songkhla, pending a new Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of the project to be undertaken by an ad hoc committee.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s OfficeMongkolchai Somudon told the media after the cabinet meeting that the decision will become effective tomorrow, after which the Office of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet will issue a circular, instructing all state agencies involved in implementation of the project to suspend their operations until the SEA is completed.

