December 14, 2021

2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Nakhon Sawan

1 hour ago TN
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen. Photo: Alec Wilson.




NAKHON SAWAN, Dec 14 (TNA) – A training helicopter of the army crashed in front of the Jiraprawat military camp at about 9.30am. It burst into flame and an aviation instructor and his student were killed instantly.

Local rescue workers reported that the Enstorm B480 helicopter of the Army Aviation Center took off from the center in Lop Buri province before the crash at the Regional Postal Bureau (Region 1) in front of the military camp.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Employee ‘angry’ at boss blows up warehouse in Nakhon Pathom

3 days ago TN
Phra Pathom Chedi temple in Nakhon Pathom

Four of nine escapees caught in Nakhon Pathom

3 days ago TN
Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Couple arrested in Kanchanaburi, 10kg of crystal meth found in their car

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

More Omicron Cases Likely in January

42 mins ago TN
Phuket night market

Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

47 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense

58 mins ago TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

1 hour ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani

1 hour ago TN