2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Nakhon Sawan
NAKHON SAWAN, Dec 14 (TNA) – A training helicopter of the army crashed in front of the Jiraprawat military camp at about 9.30am. It burst into flame and an aviation instructor and his student were killed instantly.
Local rescue workers reported that the Enstorm B480 helicopter of the Army Aviation Center took off from the center in Lop Buri province before the crash at the Regional Postal Bureau (Region 1) in front of the military camp.
TNA