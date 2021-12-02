2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Nakhon Sawan









NAKHON SAWAN, Dec 14 (TNA) – A training helicopter of the army crashed in front of the Jiraprawat military camp at about 9.30am. It burst into flame and an aviation instructor and his student were killed instantly.

Local rescue workers reported that the Enstorm B480 helicopter of the Army Aviation Center took off from the center in Lop Buri province before the crash at the Regional Postal Bureau (Region 1) in front of the military camp.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





