December 13, 2021

Groundbreaking Face Mask Glows in Dark When Detects COVID-19

COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask. Photo: Pikist.




TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Japanese scientists created a groundbreaking new face mask that can detect the presence of COVID-19.

The non-woven mask features a mouth filter made using ostrich cells. The cells contain antibodies that bind to the deadly virus.

It was developed by research group led by President Yasuhiro Tsukamoto of Kyoto Prefectural University, the Sun reported.

The presence of COVID in exhaled breath is claimed to be detected by shining a fluorescent light on the mask to reveal patches of the virus.

Researchers say the LED light of a smartphone can also be used as a light source to broaden the number of people able to use the innovation.

Ostriches are capable of producing different antibodies that neutralize foreign entities in the body.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

