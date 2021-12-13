Eight Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand so far, three others await confirmation









Eight COVID-19 Omicron variant cases have been detected in Thailand to date, with three more awaiting confirmatory tests, according to the Medical Sciences Department.

The 11 cases include five Thais, all of them having arrived from African countries, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa. The remainder are foreigners.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

