Eight Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand so far, three others await confirmation

14 mins ago TN
Sniffer Dogs Mobile Unit for COVID-19 screening

Sniffer Dogs Mobile Unit for COVID-19 screening. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Eight COVID-19 Omicron variant cases have been detected in Thailand to date, with three more awaiting confirmatory tests, according to the Medical Sciences Department.

The 11 cases include five Thais, all of them having arrived from African countries, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa. The remainder are foreigners.

