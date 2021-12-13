December 13, 2021

New Year Countdown Drinking to Stop at 1am

20 mins ago TN
Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok.




BANGKOK, Dec 13 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration resolved to end all maximum disease control zones (red zones) and allow New Year countdown drinking to continue until 1am on Jan 1.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the red zones of maximum COVID-19 control in 23 provinces were completely lifted and there were 39 orange provinces, 30 yellow provinces and 8 blue provinces for tourism promotion, up from 7 with Chon Buri as one new blue province, starting from Dec 16.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

