December 7, 2021

New Year Countdown Events to Be Held as Planned

55 seconds ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

Spectacular fireworks during New year. Photo: bernardoruas (Pixabay).




BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand is not concerned about the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country and confirms New Year countdown events will be organized in 5 provinces as planned.

In response to the report of the first Omicron case in Thailand who is an American from Spain, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the detection of the first Omicron case had no impacts on tourism in the country but proved the government’s effective screening procedures and disease control.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok

Ministry of Public Health issuing free e-vaccine passports from 1-31 Dec 2021

5 mins ago TN
The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Police Bust Human Traffickers In North and Southern Border Provinces

22 mins ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand registers first case of Omicron variant in an American traveller from Spain

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Spectacular fireworks

New Year Countdown Events to Be Held as Planned

55 seconds ago TN
Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok

Ministry of Public Health issuing free e-vaccine passports from 1-31 Dec 2021

5 mins ago TN
The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand

Authorities slammed for mass arrest of protesters of Songkhla’s industrial project

10 mins ago TN
Trash bin in Thailand

Newborn child rescued from garbage bin in Bang Kapi

13 mins ago TN
The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Police Bust Human Traffickers In North and Southern Border Provinces

22 mins ago TN