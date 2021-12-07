New Year Countdown Events to Be Held as Planned









BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand is not concerned about the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country and confirms New Year countdown events will be organized in 5 provinces as planned.

In response to the report of the first Omicron case in Thailand who is an American from Spain, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the detection of the first Omicron case had no impacts on tourism in the country but proved the government’s effective screening procedures and disease control.

TNA

