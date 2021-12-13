Employment situation starting to improve









BANGKOK (NNT) – Improvements in the employment situation are being seen, in line with positive developments in exports, consumption, and manufacturing and the success of the public program to retain hiring levels at SMEs.

Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the unemployment situation among social security-insured persons has improved from last year, as reflected in the reduced number of persons filing for unemployment benefits. The number of people entering the social security system also exceeds the number of those who are leaving. She said this was in line with the recovery in exports, manufacturing, and consumption and their lifting effect on employment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). She also cited state sector employment promotion and the factory sandbox scheme as having partly contributed to improved employment.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

