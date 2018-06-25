Thailand ranked 4th lowest in unemployment

BANGKOK, 24th June 2018 (NNT) – Online websites have ranked Thailand one of the countries with the least unemployment, the Labour Ministry reports.

The Department of Employment’s (DOE) Director-General, Anurak Tossara, said today the authorities are seeking a solution to the problem of unemployment among newly graduated students.

He said a recent survey by Trading Economics.com and Index mundi.com on global employment status, listed Thailand 4th among countries with the least unemployment. The survey considered the employment situation in 215 countries. As of March 2018, 1.2 percent of Thailand’s total 66.2 million population are currently unemployed.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand