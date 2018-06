Bank of Bangkok Bank chairman Chatri Sophonpanic passed away at Bamrungrad hospital on Sunday. He was 85.

Mr Chatri was born in Thailand on February 28, 1933, as the second son of Mr Chin Sophonpanich. He began working as assistant manager for accountancy of Asia Trust Company in 1958 and later joined Bangkok Bank the following year as assistant manager for accountancy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS