EU trip benefits Thailand: PM

FRANCE, 25th June 2018, (NNT) – The Thai Prime Minister has reiterated that his ongoing EU trip benefits Thailand. He points out that several European nations are looking into the investment potential of the Kingdom.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made the comment during a briefing session on relations between Thailand and France with ‘Team Thailand’. The Thai Premier also delivered policies to the team.

‘Team Thailand’ consists of officials from various ministries working at the Thai embassy in a particular nation. The head of the team is usually the Thai Ambassador.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand