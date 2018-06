BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May told Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to continue progress towards free and open elections in Thailand in line with international standards, including lifting restrictions on political parties at an early stage, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Prayut met with May on Wednesday (yesterday Thailand) in London when the Thai junta chief arrived for a visit to cement ties and cooperation, notably on economic matters.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation