Monday, June 25, 2018
Merkel Says Undocumented Migrants Should Have ‘No Choice’ of Asylum Country

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the opening ceremony in Darmstadt (Germany)
On Sunday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker convened what he called an “informal working meeting” on migration issues, with all interested EU member states invited to participate

Undocumented migrants should not have the right to choose a country, where they will request for asylum, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“On the one hand we cannot abandon the countries accepting refugees, because it would mean that they should deal with all the problems on their own, that it was not a common decision. But on the other hand, illegal transporters and refugees cannot chose on their own, in which European state they will request for asylum,” Merkel told reporters on Sunday after the meeting.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

