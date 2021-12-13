Anchilee Not among 16 Finalists in Miss Universe Pageant
BANGKOK, Dec 13 (TNA) – Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis was not among 16 finalists in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel.
The 70th Miss Universe pageant was organized in Eilat when the time in Thailand was at 7am today. Thailand’s Anchilee did her best in the lead-up to the contest by expressing her stance of “#RealsizeBeauty”.
TNA
