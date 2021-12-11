December 11, 2021

Employee ‘angry’ at boss blows up warehouse in Nakhon Pathom

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




An employee, dissatisfied with her job, caused an explosion at an oil depot in Thailand, resulting in material damage of about 40 million baht.

According to the British media Daily Mail, Ann Sriya, 38, was “fed up” with her boss “complaining” and “causing her stress”. The woman was caught on video setting fire to a piece of paper, then throwing it on a fuel container, which started a fire at the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province.

Fireballs and dark plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the site, where Sriya was working as a warehouse manager.

According to Nakhon Pathom police, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and confessed to setting the fire, claiming that she was motivated by stress caused by her employer Pipat Ungprapakorn.

More than 40 fire engines worked to extinguish the fire; however, it took the emergency services about four hours to bring the fire under control.

One person reportedly suffered burns to the arm and was rushed to hospital. In addition, more than ten houses were also damaged during the incident.

